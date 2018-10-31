Local synagogue holds interfaith vigil held for Pittsburgh victims

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Members of the faith community in Savannah joined the Jewish community in an interfaith vigil honoring the victims of the Pittsburgh massacre.
The packed service at the Congregation Agudath Achim included members of several different faiths and churches. They lit candles for each of the 11 victims at Tree of Life Synagogue.
The rabbi says the service shows the strength and resolve in this community.
“The Savannah community is really here to support each other," said Rabbi Steve Henkin. "The religious communities care for each other. The violence and the hatred isn’t here yet. We’re willing to come to each other and come together in times of need.”
The last speaker was Doctor Daniel Chapman. He is a board member at the JEA and attended the Tree of Life Synagogue until he was 15.
“We just can’t give into that kind of hatred," said Dr. Chapman. "We have to find a way to come together and to have a movement, a movement of people that will counteract this.”
The service ended with a song by the Mighty Fortress Choir in addition to the candle-lighting and a prayer.
