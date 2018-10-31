Nothing Spooky About Trick-Or-Treating Weather

High pressure remains in control of the first alert forecast through the rest of today; plan for great trick-or-treating weather this evening.
Under just a high cloud, or two, temperatures are in the upper 40s and 50s around the region; cool enough for a light jacket. Going forward – temperatures warm through the 60s this morning and into the 70s by noon.
High temperatures peak in the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon, under just a few clouds. This evening, it’ll cool into the mid-70s by 6 p.m. and upper 60s at 8 p.m.
The air remains pleasantly dry feeling through trick-or-treating time.
Thursday brings greater changes to the forecast. You’ll notice much warmer, more humid air through the day. There is going to be quite a bit more cloud cover by late-afternoon and evening.
An isolated shower is possible late in the day, but most remain dry. A greater chance of showers and thunderstorms sweeps in from the west Friday.
One, or two, storms may become strong Friday afternoon. Frequent lightning and gusty winds are possible with one, or two, storms.
Cooler, drier air filters in this weekend – back to feeling like fall!
Best,
Cutter