Previous flight of crashed Lion Air jet terrified passengers

Rescuers load body bags containing debris and body parts onto a rescue ship during the search operations for victims of the crashed Lion Air plane in the waters of Ujung Karawang, Indonesia, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. Divers searched Tuesday for victims of the Lion Air plane crash in Indonesia that killed a number of people and high-tech equipment was deployed to find its data recorders as reports emerged of problems on the jet's previous flight that had terrified passengers. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana) (AP)