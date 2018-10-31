Savannah Police looking for Lowe’s shoplifting suspect

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who shoplifted from a business on Thursday, Oct. 4.
Police say surveillance footage caught the suspect walking into Lowe’s on Abercorn Street around 1:30 p.m. and shoplifting items collectively valued around $400. He then got away in a red sedan.
The suspect is described as a black male with a thin build, who appeared to be in his mid-20s. He wore a black shirt, dark-colored pants, and sneakers during the incident.
Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call the Southside Precinct tip line at 912.351.3403. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
