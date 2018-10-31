Savannah prepares for annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The 2018 Humana Rock 'n' Roll Savannah Marathon and Half Marathon will take over the Hostess City this weekend.
More than 15,000 runners from 50 states and 15 different countries will converge on Savannah to participate in the big event.
Race weekend will officially kick off on Thursday, Nov. 1 with the two-day Health and Fitness Expo and Packet Pick-up event at the Savannah International Trade and Convention Center on Hutchinson Island. Expo hours are from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday (11/1), and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday (11/2).
On Saturday (11/3), the Marathon and Half Marathon will begin at Bay and Bull streets at 7:30 a.m. and will both end at Forsyth Park. Afterwards, the Toyota Rock ‘n’ Roll concert will take place in the park with headliner Michael Franti & Spearhead.
Then on Sunday (11/4), the Rock 'n' Roll 5K & One Mile will step off at 1 p.m. at Daffin Park. The quick 1 Mile fun run is open to all ages and each runner will earn their own personal medal and a t-shirt.
Everyone is welcome to come out and enjoy all the afternoon festivities.
As expected, many road closures come with the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon. Residents can expect traffic delays on both Saturday and Sunday throughout Savannah.
The following is important race information for this year’s R‘n’R weekend:
The official hashtag for this weekend’s race is #RNRSavannah.
