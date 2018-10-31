Spotting election fraud: What you need to know

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - There are some things voters may think are abnormal. However, that doesn’t mean it’s voter fraud.
If you’re registered to vote, it is your civic duty to vote early or on Election Day, but you can’t vote more than once. You can remind your friends and family to vote, but you cannot vote for them in any situation. If you hear someone presenting themselves as someone else at the polls, that’s when you should contact an onsite election volunteer to get involved.
You can be registered to vote in more than one state, but you can only vote in one state.
There are other types of election fraud, but the ones mentioned above have some heavy fines. If you’re found guilty of the felony charge of voting more than once or trying to vote as someone else, you can be sentenced to 1-10 years in prison and fined up to $100,000.
