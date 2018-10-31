‘Super coral’ scientist dies in Hawaii at age 56

In this Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015 file photo, Malia Chow, superintendent of NOAA's Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, right, and Ruth Gates, director of the Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology at the University of Hawaii, discuss coral reefs aboard a boat with the crew of the XL Catlin Seaview Survey in Kaneohe Bay off the east coast of Oahu, Hawaii. Gates, who dedicated much of her career to saving the world's fragile and deteriorating coral reefs, has died at age 56. The University of Hawaii, where Gates was the director of the Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology, said Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018 that the researcher died in Honolulu on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File) (AP)