Top Teacher: Diane Lyle, Frank Long Elementary School

LIBERTY COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Every child is a diamond in the rough, and the right teacher can help make them shine.
We surprised Diane Lyle at Frank Long Elementary in Liberty County with our WTOC Top Teacher award, and in turn, it fired up her class.
“I love coming to work every day,” Lyle said.
Lyle teaches 3rd Grade at Frank Long Elementary in Hinesville.
“These children are a delight. They are the smartest kids I know. They are doing today what 5th Graders were doing 15 years ago,” she said.
Each child learns at a different pace and she wants to all of them to succeed.
“If you don’t do well today, tomorrow is a new day, and you can shine tomorrow. Just don’t give up,” she said.
Lyle demands dedication and focus from her students.
“I’m firm but loving,” she said. “There is not a day I don’t hug a kid, tell them I love them, but at the same time, I don’t lower my expectations.”
By keeping their eyes on the prize, she knows her students can push through for that breakthrough.
“I think they will know I love them, that I wish them the best, and the sky’s the limit,” Lyle said.
