WTOC sits down for one-on-one interview with Brian Kemp

“I have two plans to go after the drug cartels,” Kemp said. “I work with people on the ground like District Attorney Meg Heap and Vic Reynolds to go after street gangs. We are going to fund a database that the legislature created eight years ago to make sure that we can track these gang members and tear down the silos between information flow between the prosecutors. Let local and state law enforcement go after these individuals and shut them down as well as provide resources from the state for training and other things like creating the street gang task force. Lastly, empower the Attorney General’s Office. When asked, folks who don’t have the ability like a Meg Heap and Vic Reynolds can ask for help on prosecutions of street gangs in our state when needed.”