Brian Kemp to make several campaign stops in Southeast GA on Friday

GEORGIA (WTOC) - Brian Kemp, the Republican candidate for Georgia governor, is scheduled to make several campaign stops in Southeast Georgia on Friday, Nov. 2.
You can see the locations below:
- 8:00 AM in Bulloch County at the Anderson General Store, 23736 US-80 Statesboro, GA 30461
- 9:30 AM in Screven County at the Screven Chamber of Commerce, 101 S Main St. Sylvania, GA 30467
- 11:00 AM in Effingham County at the Effingham College and Career Academy, 2940 GA-21 Rincon, GA 31326
- 1:30 PM in Bryan County at JF Gregory Park, 521 Cedar St. Richmond Hill, GA 31324
- 3:00 PM in Liberty County at the Liberty Coastal Solar Office Parking Lot, 229 West General Screven Way, Suite N1 Hinesville, GA 31313
- 6:30 PM in Chatham County at the Forest City Gun Club, 9203 Ferguson Avenue Savannah, GA 31406
