Coastal Empire Fair kicks off Thursday in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The 2018 Coastal Empire Fair will kick off Thursday in Savannah.
Opening night is Dollar Daze, which means admission is just $1. Hot dogs and cokes area also $1.
The fair will run Nov. 1-11 at 4801 Meding Street. Enter the fairgrounds off of Montgomery Street on 62nd Street.
Hours of Operation:
Monday - Thursday
- Gate opens at 5:30 p.m.
- Gate closes at 10:30 p.m.
Friday
- Gate opens at 5:30 p.m.
- Gate closes at 10:30 p.m.
Saturday
- Gate opens at 12 p.m.
- Gate closes at 10:30 p.m.
Sunday
- Gate opens at 1 p.m.
- Gate closes at 10:30 p.m.
Parking is free.
For additional 2018 Coastal Empire Fair information, click here.
