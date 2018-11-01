Coastal Empire Fair kicks off Thursday in Savannah

November 1, 2018 at 10:36 AM EST - Updated November 1 at 10:36 AM

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The 2018 Coastal Empire Fair will kick off Thursday in Savannah.

Opening night is Dollar Daze, which means admission is just $1. Hot dogs and cokes area also $1.

The fair will run Nov. 1-11 at 4801 Meding Street. Enter the fairgrounds off of Montgomery Street on 62nd Street.

Hours of Operation:

Monday - Thursday

  • Gate opens at 5:30 p.m.
  • Gate closes at 10:30 p.m.

Friday

  • Gate opens at 5:30 p.m.
  • Gate closes at 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

  • Gate opens at 12 p.m.
  • Gate closes at 10:30 p.m.

Sunday

  • Gate opens at 1 p.m.
  • Gate closes at 10:30 p.m.

Parking is free.

