Georgia Southern kicks off annual Holiday Helper Tree event

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University is continuing its tradition of helping those in need during the holidays with its 25th annual Holiday Helper Tree.
The event will kick off on Thursday, Nov. 1, and encourages students, faculty and staff to pull a tag from the tree with a name of a family or individual in need. The tags represent 17 local nonprofit organizations and nearly 700 individuals and families who will each receive a gift from their wish-list.
Georgia Southern’s Office of Leadership and Community Engagement will kick off the event Thursday morning at 10 a.m. at Russell Union Commons (85 Georgia Avenue, Statesboro). The following is the official schedule for this event:
- Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. – The 25th anniversary kickoff event at the Russell Union stage.
- Nov. 1–16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – You can pull tags from the tree on the Russell Union stage.
- Nov. 26 at 5 p.m. – Gifts are due. Please bring them to Russell Union 1056 wrapped and with the tag attached.
For additional GSU Holiday Helper Tree information
