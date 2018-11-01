Jamie’s November 1st First Alert Forecast

Friday we should make it through the bulk of AM drive time rain free but then moisture will overspread the viewing area ahead of the cold front with mid-morning rain and some rumbles of thunder. It’s a First Alert Weather for the threat of strong storms in the early to late afternoon hours. While instability doesn’t look that impressive, some storms could have damaging winds. Rainy and windy when students are letting out of school and many of us are driving home is certainly impactful and something to watch.