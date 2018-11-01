Jamie’s November 1st First Alert Forecast

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A warm and breezy day will give way to a warm, breezy, and wet late night for some across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. This evening a trough will swing out ahead of the Friday cold front with showers for US 1 area after sunset. Those showers will try to march east and some will make it some won’t so isolated showers closer to I-95 around 11pm-midnight. With the loss of daytime heating, the severe threat is limited. Overnight lows 66-70!
Friday we should make it through the bulk of AM drive time rain free but then moisture will overspread the viewing area ahead of the cold front with mid-morning rain and some rumbles of thunder. It’s a First Alert Weather for the threat of strong storms in the early to late afternoon hours. While instability doesn’t look that impressive, some storms could have damaging winds. Rainy and windy when students are letting out of school and many of us are driving home is certainly impactful and something to watch.
The weekend is looking bright for the most part and more seasonable, yes we have seasons…sort of. Rock and Roll Marathon start temperature right at 50 degrees and high temperatures will struggle to reach 70! Nice. It’ll be breezy as well.
Sunday starts dry and a little warmer but we get a return flow from the Atlantic from High pressure situated to the northeast of us. Evening plans may be impacted by showers with highest concentrated along the coasts.
