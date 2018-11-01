Warming Temps Ahead of Stormier Weather

Today is a transition day – to a briefly stormier weather pattern.
This morning is mild, and a bit muggier, than the past few mornings. Temperatures are in the 50s and lower 60s, under a few clouds. Cloud cover increases as the temperature warms through the day.
High temperatures are forecast to peak in the mid-80s across most of the area, under a mix of sun and clouds. Humidity is noticeably higher through the day.
An isolated, late-day, shower cannot be ruled out. But, the vast majority of the area remains dry through dinner-time.
Tonight, and Friday morning only feature an isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms. However, the chance of getting soaked increases significantly.
Friday is a First Alert Weather Day - Showers and storms will soak some midday plans and there is a low risk of severe weather.
Clusters, or a broken line, of showers and thunderstorms will sweep through midday Friday; stormiest between mid-morning and late afternoon. A strong storm, or two, cannot be ruled out.
Lingering showers diminish Friday evening as cooler, drier air filters into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
Keep weather alerts turned on in your WTOC Weather App Friday.
Have a great day,
Cutter