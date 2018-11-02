Beaufort County voting machines tested ahead of elections

BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WTOC) -The elections office in Beaufort County is getting ready to send out voting equipment to about sixty polling locations. Workers are busy double and triple checking all machines and laptops.
The public will also has their chance to check the voting equipment.
The board of voter registration hosted public testing on Friday at their Beaufort office, all in the act of being transparent,
An elections worker will go through the entire check, teaching the voter along the way how it works. One of their biggest checks is before the polling location even opens. The machine has to show that are no votes before it opens to voters. A piece of paper prints verifying the zero vote count and its signed by poll workers.
These voting machines were purchased by South Carolina in 2004.
