Cavs chasing 4th straight state title

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Thursday was a bittersweet day for the Calvary Day Cavaliers volleyball seniors.
It was their final practice ever in Tippett Gym.
“We’re just giving our all, doing our best, and working our hardest,” says senior middle hitter Basia Peragine. “It’s the last week of our team being together, and we’re a close team. So it’s just a feel good day.”
The Cavaliers play Mt. Paran for the GHSA Class A/AA Private state championship Saturday morning at McEachern High School in Atlanta. The team will leave Savannah Friday morning and hope to return with their fourth consecutive state title.
It’s a feat only accomplished a few times in GHSA volleyball. The last four-peat was completed by Walton in 2013.
Head coach Hannah Hunter says this is her closest team off the court, and that makes Thursday’s practice and this state championship run special. Hunter broke down in tears during a pre-practice pep talk, and was emotional when asked what a fourth straight championship would mean for the Cavs.
“This has just been a really awesome group of girls," she says. "Win or lose, I want them to know how special they are as individuals and what they’ve created. Very few people can ever say they’ve accomplished that. I want it more for them. The four in a row would be so cool. It’s awesome to say. but I want it more for them.”
WTOC Sports will have more on the Cavaliers as they prepare for Saturday’s championship match Friday on The News.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.