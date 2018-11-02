Coastal Empire Fair begins, plans for future use of fairgrounds still in the works

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - For nearly 70 years, the Exchange club of Savannah has operated the Coastal Empire Fair.
The fair starts tonight and runs through Nov. 11.
The Exchange Club has used this site for decades to host the Coastal Empire Fair and continues to do so, but that won’t always be the case.
Beyond the Ferris wheel, carousels and fair food, the city has big plans for this site that spans more than 60 acres. It was purchased from the exchange club back in 2016 for nearly $3 million. The plan for the site has evolved since the purchase, from possibly holding housing, to a recreational complex.
Recreation is what many living around the space would prefer over housing because they believe it would benefit all generations and not overpopulate an already dense neighborhood. The city has leased the space out a handful of times since the summer of 2016 and has again this year for the fair.
In the latest agreement with the Exchange Club, the city agreed to lease the land for around $32,000. There have been offers on portions of the land, though, that the city has turned down. Backers of a film production studio wanted to move into the existing buildings on the Meding Street side of the lot, and they’re still hoping that will become reality at some point.
“Recreation could absolutely coexist, in fact, it would be a perfect marriage between two projects. Because if you had the studio complex up front, and then recreation facilities behind it, that would be a perfect scenario for the studio," said Charles Bowen. Bowen, along with Georgia State Representative J. Craig Gordon, backed the proposal to create Aeroscope Studios.
The 69th Coastal Empire Fair, once again calling this site home, begins tonight, and runs until Nov. 11.
