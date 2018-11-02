Downtown traffic to be impacted by Rock n’ Roll marathon

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The Rock n' Roll Marathon will kick off Saturday morning in Savannah, with 15,000 runners making their way through downtown and midtown.
The area around Forsyth Park and a few other areas are already blocked off as crews set up for the big race.
One resident says her street is blocked off, keeping her from getting her car out of the parking lot.
“We have four floors of residents that live here, and we don’t know how we are going to get out," said Miriam Lewis, a resident near the park. "We can come in, but we have no way of getting out.”
Lewis says she has seen many roads blocked off and people having to turn around and find a different way to go.
“The roads have been blocked off probably since last night," Lewis said. "And a lot of people were, you know, didn’t know which way to turn. So, I guess they will have to kind of detour who’s coming in.”
The Marathon and Half Marathon will begin on Saturday at Bay and Bull streets at 7:30 a.m. and will both end at Forsyth Park. The director of the Savannah Sports Council says the best way to keep up with the road closures is to download the waze app for your phone.
“We encourage people to download the waze app," said Rob Wells the Director of the Savannah Sports Council. "Rock N Roll talks directly to them, so it can get them anywhere they need to by using that app.”
As runners make their way through the race, roads will open back up but residents can expect traffic delays on both Saturday and Sunday.
