Early voting numbers continue to climb, deadline tomorrow

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - More than a million and a half Georgians have already cast their ballots in the Georgia Election.
As of last night, Chatham County has the 11th highest early voting turnout in the state.
There has been a steady flow of early voters coming into the Southwest Library near the Savannah mall, something all five early voting locations have seen since opening up over the past few weeks.
The interest in early voting could be indicative of the interest in several of Georgia’s high-profile races. It’s something the Chatham County Board of Elections chairman told me last week is encouraging, and said they’re still prepared for a big voter turnout next Tuesday on Election Day. I spoke to one man hoping to vote early, who says he’d like to see even more resources funneled into the early voting process to cut down on the sometimes lengthy wait times.
“Some of us do have positions where we are on-call all the time. We never know if we are going to be available that day. And I like to get my responsibilities taken care of ahead of time, and not wait until the last minute. I’m not a procrastinator that puts things off if I can do it early. But I have found that the early voting lines are longer than the actual Election Day lines," said Chatham County resident Gary Bradham.
Again, early voting ends tomorrow. The last location to close is the office on Eisenhower, at 6pm Friday night.
