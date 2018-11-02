The End Zone: Friday’s schedule and scores

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The final week of the high school football regular season is upon us. Region titles and state playoff seeding will be decided Friday night across the Coastal Empire and the Low Country.
Here are tonight’s games:
Glynn Academy at Bradwell Institute
Effingham Co. at Richmond Hill
Statesboro at New Hampstead (Pooler Stadium)
Ware Co. at Wayne Co.
Appling Co. at Tattnall Co.
Long Co. at Brantley Co.
Liberty Co. at Pierce Co.
Savannah at Beach (Saturday at 7:00- Memorial Stadium)
Benedictine at Jenkins (Memorial Stadium)
Islands 24 Windsor Forest 38 F/Thursday
Johnson at SE Bulloch
Vidalia at Bacon Co.
Metter at Jeff Davis
Swainsboro at Toombs Co.
Emanuel Co. Institute at Savannah Christian (Saturday at 7:30- Pooler Stadium)
Jenkins Co. at Calvary Day
Treutlen at Savannah Country Day
Claxton at Montgomery Co.
Wheeler Co. at Portal
Frederica Academy at Bulloch Academy
Robert Toombs at Memorial Day (Garden City Stadium)
St. Andrew’s at Monsignor Donavan
Westfield at Pinewood Christian
May River at Colleton Co.
Hilton Head at Ridgeland-Hardeeville
R.E. Lee Academy at Hilton Head Prep (SCISA Class AA First Round)
Florence Christian at Hilton Head Christian (SCISA Class AA First Round)
John Paul II at Greenwood Christian (SCISA Class AA First Round)
Thomas Sumter at Thomas Heyward (SCISA Class A First Round)
Dillon Christian at Bethesda Academy (SCISA Class A First Round- Morris Field)
