Region titles, state playoff spots to be decided tonight

The End Zone: Friday’s schedule and scores
By Jake Wallace | November 2, 2018 at 3:34 PM EST - Updated November 2 at 3:34 PM

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The final week of the high school football regular season is upon us. Region titles and state playoff seeding will be decided Friday night across the Coastal Empire and the Low Country.

Here are tonight’s games:

Glynn Academy at Bradwell Institute

Effingham Co. at Richmond Hill

Statesboro at New Hampstead (Pooler Stadium)

Ware Co. at Wayne Co.

Appling Co. at Tattnall Co.

Long Co. at Brantley Co.

Liberty Co. at Pierce Co.

Savannah at Beach (Saturday at 7:00- Memorial Stadium)

Benedictine at Jenkins (Memorial Stadium)

Islands 24 Windsor Forest 38 F/Thursday

Johnson at SE Bulloch

Vidalia at Bacon Co.

Metter at Jeff Davis

Swainsboro at Toombs Co.

Emanuel Co. Institute at Savannah Christian (Saturday at 7:30- Pooler Stadium)

Jenkins Co. at Calvary Day

Treutlen at Savannah Country Day

Claxton at Montgomery Co.

Wheeler Co. at Portal

Frederica Academy at Bulloch Academy

Robert Toombs at Memorial Day (Garden City Stadium)

St. Andrew’s at Monsignor Donavan

Westfield at Pinewood Christian

May River at Colleton Co.

Hilton Head at Ridgeland-Hardeeville

R.E. Lee Academy at Hilton Head Prep (SCISA Class AA First Round)

Florence Christian at Hilton Head Christian (SCISA Class AA First Round)

John Paul II at Greenwood Christian (SCISA Class AA First Round)

Thomas Sumter at Thomas Heyward (SCISA Class A First Round)

Dillon Christian at Bethesda Academy (SCISA Class A First Round- Morris Field)

