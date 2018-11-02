SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Muggy and warm this Friday morning with a few isolated showers. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s at sunrise, with a mostly dry conditions for our morning commute. Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to the risk of a strong storm or two capable of producing damaging wind. Showers move in from the west late morning into the afternoon. The best chance of heavier rain will be around lunchtime into the mid-afternoon, when students are heading home from school.