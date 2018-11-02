SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Muggy and warm this Friday morning with a few isolated showers. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s at sunrise, with a mostly dry conditions for our morning commute. Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to the risk of a strong storm or two capable of producing damaging wind. Showers move in from the west late morning into the afternoon. The best chance of heavier rain will be around lunchtime into the mid-afternoon, when students are heading home from school.
The actual cold front sweeps through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry tonight, which could bring in another batch of lighter rain that would be during the time of High School football games. Overall, we could see a 0.25” to 0.50” of rain today.
Much drier air moves in overnight into Saturday morning with lows in the mid 40s inland and closer 50 50 degrees along the coast. There will be plenty of sunshine on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Sunday will be a bit warmer with highs in the mid 70s. There is another chance of rain as well, mainly in the evening, but severe weather is not expected. This somewhat unsettled pattern continues into the work week with rain chances on Monday and Tuesday as well with highs returning to the upper 70s to lower 80s.
-Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
