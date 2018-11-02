Florida man killed in single-vehicle crash along I-516

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash Thursday night on I-516 that claimed the life of a Florida man.
Police say 47-yesr-old George Sadaka of St. Augustine, Florida was traveling southbound on I-516 near Mile Marker 3 around 11:30 p.m. when his Honda Odyssey entered the median and struck the steel rope barrier. The vehicle then re-entered the road, crossed traffic and came to rest on the right side of the roadway.
An ambulance that had been traveling behind his vehicle immediately stopped to assist.
Officials say Sadaka was transported to Memorial where he died from his injuries.
