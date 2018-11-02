Bulger prison switch a 'death sentence,' union boss says

FILE - This June 23, 2011, file booking photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows James "Whitey" Bulger. Officials with the Federal Bureau of Prisons said Bulger died Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in a West Virginia prison after being sentenced in 2013 in Boston to spend the rest of his life in prison. The death of notorious Boston mobster James “Whitey” Bulger marks the third inmate to be killed at a West Virginia federal prison in the last six months. (U.S. Marshals Service via AP, File) (AP)