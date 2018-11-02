Knights clinch playoff berth with win over Sharks

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Windsor Forest is state playoff bound after taking down Islands Thursday night.
The Knights scored 28 points in the second half of a 38-24 win at Memorial Stadium, clinching the region’s #4 seed in the GHSA State Playoffs.
Windsor trailed 11-10 after a safety for intentional grounding in the end zone. But the Knights recovered the ensuing free kick, and Eric Phoenix scored on a QB run up the middle two plays later to give Windsor an 18-11 lead. The Knights never trailed again.
With the win, the Knights finish the regular season 6-4. They’ll be paying attention to a few games Friday to see where they’ll be in the first round next week. Windsor will play the Region 2-AAA champion next Friday. Pierce County can clinch that title with a win over Liberty County tomorrow. If the Panthers and Appling County win Friday, there will be a three-way tie.
Islands finishes the regular season at 3-7 with the loss.
