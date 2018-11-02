Mass shooting anniversary overshadowed in Texas Senate race

FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2017, file photo, a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church is shown and includes 26 white chairs, each painted with a cross and and rose, and is displayed in the church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. The anniversary of the deadliest church shooting in the nation's history _ when a gunman killed 25 people in the rural church near San Antonio _ is the day before the Texas Senate election between Republican incumbent Ted Cruz and rising Democratic star Beto O'Rourke. But you wouldn't know it spending time with either campaign. That massacre in Sutherland Springs, and another Texas mass shooting at Santa Fe High School near Houston about six months later, aren't the race's top issues. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) (Eric Gay)