Rock n’ Roll marathon to impact local businesses

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Thousands of people come to Savannah each year for the Rock 'N' Roll Marathon. Their direct spending is a huge economic boost for many businesses in the area. But some owners say the race actually causes them to lose business.
“The parking is – we have to coordinate with our employees to be able to find ways to walk in, bike in," said Janie Brodhead of Brighter Day Natural Foods. "It’s very difficult for us to be able to get to our business to even run it.”
Broadhead says each year they lose business because of the race. Her business is near where the race will end at. Crews have been setting up tents and making other preparations since Friday and traffic has not been able to drive through.
“Well basically no one can ride in," said Brodhead. "No one can park within about a four-block radius and anybody who walks in who is a neighborhood person. So, we pretty much lose probably three fourths of our business for two days.”
While some lose business, others gain business.
“The direct spending that the participates bring is very significant," said Rob Wells, the Director of Savannah Sports Council. "Upwards of $15 million annually. You know, several, ten thousand plus room nights each year it’s a major event. It’s the biggest sports event in Savannah each year.”
It’s an event that brings people from 50 states and 15 different countries.
“We are expecting around 13,000 participants this year," said Wells. "Combined all four races, but every one of them are going to bring one to two to three people sometimes even more. They will come in. Some are already here. Some will stay through mid-next week. So, it’s a huge impact.”
Despites the positives, not everyone is on the same beat.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.