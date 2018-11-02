Rock n’ Roll marathoners urged to respect their body’s limitations

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -If this is your first marathon or half marathon, experts are offering a little advice before you hit the pavement.
“Don’t be afraid to walk, don’t be a shame to walk, everybody does it during their first marathon or their first half-marathon," said Tim Czarnecki with Chatham Orthopedic Associates. "Know your limits and absolutely listen to your body and walk a little bit.”
Make sure to listen to your body. If you feel a pain that’s new, stop and get it checked out at one of the aid stations to get it checked out. As for race day, stick with what you know.
“Don’t try anything new on race day, you don’t want a new pair of shoes on race day, make sure you’ve broken them in, don’t try anything new in terms of your hydration strategy, your nutrition strategy, stick with the things that you’ve trained with, the last thing you want to do is get out there and have a whole bunch of stomach upset and things like that out there on the course,” Czarnecki advises.
