That’s a wrap: 2018 Big Wig Campaign raises nearly $148K

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - After several weeks of fundraising, the Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia 2018 Big Wig Campaign is officially over.
The Savannah Riverboat Georgia Queen turned pink Thursday night for the Big Wig Boat Bash, one last hurrah celebrating the end of the campaign.
WTOC's very own Cutter Martin was a Big Wig this year, raising more than $5,000 in the fight against breast cancer.
The Big Wig winners were announced Thursday night during the Boat Bash, and the top two fundraisers were separated by only $15. Karen Guinn came in as runner up raising a whopping $34,813. Boston Derst was named the Biggest Big Wig ever, raising $34,828.
Combines, this year’s Big Wig class raised $147,374. Congratulations to all of the contestants who raised money for this very worthy cause.
