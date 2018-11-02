Two charged with juror intimidation in Foley, Pastures murder trial

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Two people have been arrested and charged with making threats against a juror involved in the Rebecca Foley and James Pastures murder trial last week.
Savannah Police have arrested 43-year-old Roderick Parrish Sr., the father of defendants Roderick Parrish Jr. and Jordan Campbell. 48-year-old Ann Parrish was also charged with being party to a crime of intimidating a juror.
“We cannot tolerate crimes of this nature,” said Director Roy Minter. “After learning of the incident, we immediately began an aggressive investigation into the incident. The victims’ families and the jurors deserve to experience a fair trial without having to be fearful for their wellbeing. We are continuing to monitor this situation as the trial is ongoing with a new jury.”
Savannah Police began investigating the incident of juror intimidation after a juror told a deputy, who then relayed the message to the court, about a lavender van pulling up alongside her while she was driving home from the courthouse Thursday. She said one of two people inside yelled what she believed was a gang phrase at her.
“All clear, BLAT BLAT,” the person yelled, before pulling away.
The juror believed it was threatening in nature after the meaning was revealed in previous testimony.
Co-lead detective on the Foley and Pastures case for the state, Sgt. Robert Santoro, explained a text thread between two alleged East Gangster Bloods members. “BLAT, RR gang, RR G’s up, twin Glocks, bussin BLAT. So this is Blood Love All the Time, this is like a war call.”
A mistrial was declared after the judge brought in each juror one by one to make sure they could still render a fair and impartial verdict.
The court had only individually interviewed seven jurors, when two said they could not, and one was dismissed after a private conference with the judge.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.