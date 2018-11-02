A wet start to weekend and possibly a wet end.

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Radar getting more active this afternoon, so take it easy on the roads for the evening commute. The cold front is draped right over I-75 and then up through Athens and Asheville. Even with our thick stratus clouds we’ve managed to warm to the middle 70s in and around Savannah but cooler in Swainsboro with middle 60s.
The thick clouds are keeping the potential for instability low, which is good but rain will impact the commute and early evening plans like Friday high school football. We should be drying out completely from west to east by as early as 9 p.m.
Skies will clear out by Daybreak Saturday. Lows are forecast to dip into the low 50s along the coast and the 40s
inland and will struggle to reach 70 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
Sunday starts dry with mostly sunny skies and cool around 50 degrees and we warm up to the low 70s then Atlantic moisture starts to build along a trough along the coast and moves inland. Best chances of rain are still going to be in the afternoon along the immediate coast then building to more coverage and intensity through Monday morning and afternoon.
We’re already tracking our next cold front that’ll move through late Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. Ahead of that front, on Election Day there may be enough instability to produce a few thunderstorms in addition to scattered showers.
