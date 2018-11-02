WTOC sits down for one-on-one with Stacey Abrams

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The most recent polls from Reuters and the University of Virginia Center for Politics show Republican candidate for Georgia Governor Brian Kemp at 47 percent. Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams came in at 46 percent.
Stacey Abrams prides herself in working across party lines to serve all Georgians.
“I have worked across the board to save the Hope Scholarship; invest in transportation and work on kinship care and grandparents raising grandchildren. I will use the same skills I did then listening and respecting others values, having common sense policies that made served and work together to make sure that no one gets the credit but we all get the benefit,” Abrams said.
As governor, Abrams plans to hit the ground running.
"My first 100 days would include Medicaid expansion. We have to cover half a million Georgians with no access to healthcare. We must create 56,000 jobs and draw down $3 billion our state is entitled to, " Abrams said.
In spite of the nearly 40,000 gun violence incidents reported to the national gun violence archive this year, Abrams remains a strong supporter of the Second Amendment. But, she also believes in common sense gun laws and responsible gun ownership.
“We know that only responsible gun owners should have weapons. That means having universal background checks, having a three day waiting period, and making sure no one could buy an AR-15 and have one of the State of Georgia. It also means making sure we have extreme risk protective orders so that anyone who is a danger to themselves or others can be taken into account that we can protect our communities,” Abrams said.
When it comes to the controversial debate over immigration, Abrams says the federal government has failed its responsibility and response to immigration. On her website, she calls the Trump Administration’s actions and rhetoric cruel and inhumane.
"Even law enforcement will tell you if you push people into the shadows, they will not testify win crimes are committed. They will not report crimes. So, we have to make sure that anyone in Georgia ‚especially those working in the fields construction or are not simply being taken advantage of. We want them to know that they can report crimes because we want everyone to be safe and secure that means having common sense leaders who don’t scare people work together with them to make sure everyone feels protected in the state. We can protect everyone in Georgia without compromising our values compromising our constitution or compromising our ethics, " Abrams said.
