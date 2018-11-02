WTOC sits down for one-on-one with Stacey Abrams

"Even law enforcement will tell you if you push people into the shadows, they will not testify win crimes are committed. They will not report crimes. So, we have to make sure that anyone in Georgia ‚especially those working in the fields construction or are not simply being taken advantage of. We want them to know that they can report crimes because we want everyone to be safe and secure that means having common sense leaders who don’t scare people work together with them to make sure everyone feels protected in the state. We can protect everyone in Georgia without compromising our values compromising our constitution or compromising our ethics, " Abrams said.