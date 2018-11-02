WTOC sits down for one-on-one with Ted Metz

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Ted Metz, the Libertarian candidate for Georgia governor, is a fighter. He has been the underdog in this race since the very beginning, but he has already won one of the biggest battles of his life this year. In January, when the libertarian party voted him as their candidate, Metz was in the hospital battling cancer. He was taking chemotherapy and radiation treatments until the end of April. He lost his ear, but doctors say he defeated cancer and now he’s trying to make up for lost time and catch Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams at the finish line.
The activist and Air Force vet knows he has some catching up to do, but he’s not afraid to fight and he’s determined to bring about a change in the State of Georgia. “I am here to fight corruption. Hold government accountable and to lower taxes. Everybody’s gotten out of control. We have a couple of documents: the federal constitution and the state constitution. We need to put that back in place. We need to stuff government back into the constitutional constraints,” said Ted Metz.
The retired senior financial planner plans to build on Georgia’s booming economy by adding a larger manufacturing base that relies on medical cannabis and industrial hemp.
“Hemp can produce plastics that are biodegradable. It can produce everything that oil can produce including fuel for cars and fuel for power plants and especially fiber for the carpet industry,” said Metz. In fact, Metz says those products are what needs to go in the ground right now in southwest Georgia.
“If we don’t do some kind of cover crop immediately, the farmers are going to suffer for years and years. I’m calling on Governor Nathan Deal to issue an executive order to enable farmers and in south Georgia in the wake of the destruction from Hurricane Michael to be able to plant cannabis and plant industrial hemp to establish a root system for winter to hold the soil in place,” explained Metz.
As for the gun violence problem in our nation and state that has already claimed nearly 10,000 lives so far this year according to the national gun violence archive, Metz says the answer is putting guns in the hands of all law-abiding citizens.
“I think an armed criminal is much less likely to perpetrate a crime, if they think that person might be armed and ready to defend themselves,” said Metz.
In this three- person race for the governor’s mansion between Metz, Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp, Metz thinks more like Abrams when it comes to immigration. He says the controversial debate we have going on our nation now about immigration makes no sense to him.
“Everyone seems to have forgotten that this country was built on immigrants. Let’s face it if you are black or white in America, you are an immigrant whether voluntary or not. The thing that still makes America great is immigration. What we really need to have is a system of registration and welcoming aboard,” said Metz.
If Ted Metz becomes the next governor, he’ll tackle criminal justice reform by focusing on changing laws about marijuana possession.
“My first executive order is going to be a mandate to sheriffs, local law-enforcement and district attorneys and judges to stop prosecuting people for small amounts of marijuana for personal consumption. That would certainly unburden the court system. And if that doesn’t work, I’ll go to the next level and appeal directly to the juries to not convict anybody for victimless crimes,“ said Metz.
Ted Metz has been the chairman of the Libertarian Party for the last two years. He has spent many years as an activist lobbying at the state capitol for smaller government and now he says this is his time to lead Georgia into the future.
Don't forget early voting ended today at 7pm. Election Day is next Tuesday, November 6th.
