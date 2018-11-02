WTOC sits down for one-on-one with Ted Metz

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Ted Metz, the Libertarian candidate for Georgia governor, is a fighter. He has been the underdog in this race since the very beginning, but he has already won one of the biggest battles of his life this year. In January, when the libertarian party voted him as their candidate, Metz was in the hospital battling cancer. He was taking chemotherapy and radiation treatments until the end of April. He lost his ear, but doctors say he defeated cancer and now he’s trying to make up for lost time and catch Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams at the finish line.