Chatham Co. Police investigate after shooting victim taken to McDonald’s

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Chatham County Police are investigating after a shooting victim was taken to a McDonald’s on Saturday night.
Police say that the shooting happened somewhere along Berwick Boulevard, but the victim was taken to the nearby restaurant by friends. A lieutenant on scene says that the victim didn’t seem to be in serious condition at the time.
There are no suspects at this time. The McDonald’s remains open as police continue their investigation.
