Chatham EMS provide extra staffing for Rock n’ Roll marathon

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Chatham Emergency Services provided extra crews and ambulances for Saturday’s event.
Compared to last year, officials say they had far less calls for medical assistance.
They credit the nice weather for that. First responders also worked out of the county’s mobile command center at Daffin Park.
“They want your medical history and they tag that with your running bib number and anytime a runner goes down or calls for help the first question is whats the bib number and we have medical history to deal with and choice of hospital and things like that," said Chuck Kearns with Chatham Emergency Services. "So they are a pleasure to work with.”
They say they this marathon always takes the extra step for the well-being of every runner.
