Cool and clear into Sunday morning

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Breezy clear and cool this afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour. The wind will down as we cool off this evening. Temperatures will be near 60 degrees at sunset with clear skies overnight.
Don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour before going to bed! We “fall back” an hour at 2 a.m. when Daylight Saving Time ends.
Sunday morning will be cool and mostly clear with morning lows in the mid to upper 40s inland and closer to 50 degrees along the coast. Cloud cover increases throughout our Sunday with highs in the mid 70s. There will be a few should offshore before noon that could sneak onshore, with a better chance of these scattered showers moving onshore during the afternoon into the evening hours.
An isolated shower or two will be possible during the Monday morning commute which will be warmer with temperatures in the low to mid 60s out the door. Highs return to the mid 70s Monday afternoon with a better chance of rain in the evening hours.
Tuesday is Election Day and it will be the warmest afternoon of the week with highs in the lower 80s. The day looks mostly dry, with a front to our west that will move across our area on Wednesday. Another front is expected late Thursday, more likely on Friday, bringing in another chance of rain along with cooler air moving back in for this coming weekend.
