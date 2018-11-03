Effingham Health System celebrates 50 years of service

EFFINGHAM CO, GA (WTOC) -Effingham Health System celebrated 50 years with a first-of-it’s-kind health fair and block party on Saturday.
Effingham Health System CEO Fran Baker-Witt says it’s a chance to show the dedication and commitment to those in Effingham County.
“This is the first time we’ve ever done anything of this magnitude and size, and we’re just so excited that we can give back to the community,” said Baker-Witt.
Medical professionals from every department in the hospital were on hand Saturday giving free health screenings, like vision tests and blood pressure assessments.
It's work they do every day, but Baker-Witt says presenting it like this is a way to honor the past and celebrate the present transformations happening at the hospital.
“It’s a milstone year," Baker-Witt said. "It’s a jubilee year. It’s a year of transformaiton. We’ve been on a transformational journey for the last two to three years, and I think what you see today is the outcome of how far we’ve come.”
One recent change was the addition of a da Vinci surgical robot.
It allows surgeons like Dr. Alex Wynn to perform precise procedures in Effingham County, and those at Saturday’s event got a chance to test it.
It's extremely specil. For a fairly small hospital in a fairly big commuity to have this technology here kind of puts us up with all the other hospitals inthe area."
He says in just the last 2 and a half months, doctors have used the robot for 55 surgeries.
Baker-Witt says it’s just one way the hospital is investing in itself to ensure quality care is available in Effingham County.
