High school football playoff match ups set

GHSA and SCHSL state playoffs begin November 9

High school football playoff match ups set
By Jake Wallace | November 2, 2018 at 11:48 PM EST - Updated November 2 at 11:48 PM

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The regular season is gone. Now it’s time for playoff football.

The Coastal Empire and Low Country will be well represented in the state football playoffs beginning November 9. Here are the games featuring area teams, listed by state and class.

GHSA:

Class 6A:

Evans at Glynn Academy

Lakeside-Evans at Effingham Co.

Richmond Hill at Greenbrier

Bradwell Institute at Grovetown

Class 5A:

Jonesboro at Wayne Co.

Riverview at Ware Co.

Statesboro at Griffin

New Hampstead at Starr’s Mill

Class 3A:

Tattnall Co. at Benedictine

Liberty Co. at Southeast Bulloch

Jenkins at Appling Co.

Windsor Forest at Pierce Co.

Class 2A:

Northeast-Macon at Swainsboro

Washington Co. at Vidalia

Jeff Davis at Dodge Co.

Toombs Co. at Dublin

SCHSL:

Class 4A:

Hilton Head at North Augusta

Brookland-Cayce at Beaufort

Wilson at Bluffton

Class 3A:

Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Dillon

Lake City at May River

Loris at Wade Hampton

Class 2A:

Whale Branch at Oceanside Collegiate

SCISA:

Class 2A:

R.E Lee Academy at John Paul II

Class A:

Bethesda Academy at Pee Dee Academy

Carolina Academy at Thomas Heyward

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.