High school football playoff match ups set

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The regular season is gone. Now it’s time for playoff football.
The Coastal Empire and Low Country will be well represented in the state football playoffs beginning November 9. Here are the games featuring area teams, listed by state and class.
GHSA:
Class 6A:
Evans at Glynn Academy
Lakeside-Evans at Effingham Co.
Richmond Hill at Greenbrier
Bradwell Institute at Grovetown
Class 5A:
Jonesboro at Wayne Co.
Riverview at Ware Co.
Statesboro at Griffin
New Hampstead at Starr’s Mill
Class 3A:
Tattnall Co. at Benedictine
Liberty Co. at Southeast Bulloch
Jenkins at Appling Co.
Windsor Forest at Pierce Co.
Class 2A:
Northeast-Macon at Swainsboro
Washington Co. at Vidalia
Jeff Davis at Dodge Co.
Toombs Co. at Dublin
SCHSL:
Class 4A:
Hilton Head at North Augusta
Brookland-Cayce at Beaufort
Wilson at Bluffton
Class 3A:
Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Dillon
Lake City at May River
Loris at Wade Hampton
Class 2A:
Whale Branch at Oceanside Collegiate
SCISA:
Class 2A:
R.E Lee Academy at John Paul II
Class A:
Bethesda Academy at Pee Dee Academy
Carolina Academy at Thomas Heyward
