Last minute runner preps for Rock n’ Roll marathon

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Friday was the last day for over 13,000 runners and walkers to pick up race packets at the Health and Fitness Expo at the Savannah International Trade and Convention Center on Hutchinson Island.
Vendors in attendance provided running gear, smoothies, physical therapy equipment, and almost everything you could think of in runner’s heaven.
Participants across the country have spent months training, conditioning and practicing for the races.
“We need to be home in bed," said Tracy Gibbons, who will be running on Saturday morning. “We got up at 3:00 this morning to fly in.”
One runner originally from Nigeria, now living in Savannah, says rest is the most important thing to do before a big race.
“I try to do one marathon every year, so this is the one marathon I’m doing this year,” said Oluwaseun Patunolaajayi. “Let’s get this run going!”
Many of these runners can’t wait to stride through the Savannah scenery. However, two friends from Cincinnati, Ohio say the most beautiful sight will be ...
“The finish line! Nothing beats the finish line!”
