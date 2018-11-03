Rock n’ Roll marathon packs Savannah streets

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Savannah is packed this weekend as runners come from all over the world for the annual Rock and Roll Marathon.
Runners train and condition for this race all year but we’re told it’s just as fun for those cheering on from the sidelines.
“It’s absolutely wonderful," said Linda Fox, who visited the Coastal Empire from Tennesse. "The town has been wonderfully nice. The police men have done such a wonderful job. It’s been such a wonderful experience.”
Fox was cheering her children on Saturday morning as they crossed the finish line. The family says they came for the race but have really enjoyed visiting the area.
“We got to do a little sight-seeing yesterday on River Street," said Nikki Fox. "Going to do a lot more today. So, you know, it’s just fun to do these races at a destination where you have never been.”
The Fox’s say each half marathon they run is a different experience but this one is one they will never forget.
“Perfect weather," said Fox. “Absolutely perfect. You couldn’t ask for any better weather. Everyone was great. Everyone was cheering us on on the sides. It was great to be in Savannah today. There have been some great bands. We got to rock out for like the whole time so it was awesome. Meet some new friends on the course so it’s been great."
Along the race those local bands help pump up the runners to make it to the end.
“It’s been really good," said Janie Spilman, who also ran in the marathon. "Along the race too. All the local music. Just different little bands. There’s even like a marching band and a jazz band and so it’s fun to end it with some rock and roll.”
At the finish line in Forsyth Park, Nickle Bag of Funk, Michael Franti and others took the stage to entertain the crowd.
