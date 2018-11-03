Savannah resident first to cross Rock n’ Roll marathon finish line

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The winner of Saturday’s marathon in the men’s category comes from right here in Savannah.
37-year-old Ben Brown crossed the finish line on Saturday in a whopping two hours and 33 minutes.
More than 15,000 runners from 50 states and 15 different countries participated in both the marathon and half marathon. The half marathon winner in the men’s category was Blake Jorgensen from Atlanta.
He finished the 13.1 mile race in one hour and eight minutes.
“I love Savannah.," said Jorgensen. "I Mean, I have heard horror stories about the weather but every time I come down it gets a little harder to go home cause it’s so beautiful everytime I do come in for a race.”
Savannah local, Ace Brown came in behind Jorgenson at second place in the half marathon race.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.