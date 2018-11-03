7th annual Tybee Island kite festival spreads Parkinson’s awareness

TYBEE ISLAND, GA (WTOC) -Kites filled the sky at the 7th annual Tybee Island kite festival on Saturday.
It was put on by the Savannah Parkinson Support Group, honoring Doctor Alice Gerber, the founder of the group. Dr. Gerber created the group because she wanted to learn more about Parkinson’s disease after her husband was diagnosed.
“Doing a lot of things to raise money for this stuff like the kite festival, and I’m selling my paintings and I’m doing a lot of jewelry right now," said Dr. Gerber. "I’m making the jewelry and selling it at the Tybee Island Lighthouse Market on Mondays to sell for Parkinsons.”
Besides kites, booths were set up to share information about a variety of movement disorders, such as Parkinson disease, Multiple Sclerosis, and Essential Tremor.
Dr. Gerber is taking college classes right now to try and help find out more about Parkinsons.
