Amazon will offer free shipping on holiday purchases

(CNN)- Amazon is looking to boost holiday sales and add new prime members.
So, it's offering free shipping on all holiday orders arriving in time for Christmas.
The online retailer is waiving the minimum purchase requirement for free shipping starting Monday.
The move makes hundreds of millions of items eligible for free shipping.
Prime members already get free shipping, but they'll get a holiday perk, too.
More than three million items will eligible for same-day delivery during the holiday season, if you're a prime member.
Amazon needs to pump up sales after the company's revenue projection for the rest of the year fell below some wall street analysts' estimates.
