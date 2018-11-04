Cavs’ quest for four straight titles falls short

POWDER SPRINGS, GA (WTOC) - “You can’t win them all," head coach Hannah Hunter smirks.
Calvary sure did come close though.
The Cavs couldn’t close out their fourth straight state title, falling in 3 sets to Mt. Paran Saturday morning at McEachern High School.
Calvary head coach Hannah Hunter says her team was a little stunned after a first set that saw the Eagles run past the three time defending champs 25-15...
But the Cavs settled in, taking a 14-10 lead in the second set. Momentum swung Mt. Paran’s way shortly after however, and the Eagles took a 2-0 lead, winning the second set 26-24.
“I think they were really prepared for us defensively. They knew who to stack on," says senior middle hitter Basia Pergaine. "I don’t think we’ve been challenged by a team like that.”
“One point quickly became four points against us," Hunter says. "I felt like they capitalized when it was close.”
Calvary fought through, leading the third game at several points. But Mt. Paran had one final run in them, closing it out with a 25-21 win, ending Calvary’s run at the top.
Despite the loss, Hunter says this is a team that won’t soon be forgotten.
“Yes, we lost. But this one game isn’t going to define them,” Hunter says. “I want them to know how proud I am to be their coach.”
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.