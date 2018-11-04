Democratic Party of Georiga issues statement on Kemp investigation

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The Democratic Party of Georgia’s executive director released a statement on Sunday after Brian Kemp announced an investigation following a hacking attempt on Georgia’s electoral system on Saturday evening.
The director said thus:
They also say Kemp should not be trusted with cyber security “given his record of leaking the personal information and social security numbers of six million Georgians.”
Kemp’s office said the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security have been notified and no personal data was breached.
The Secretary of State’s office did not offer any details on the reasons it named Georgia’s democratic party as the focus of the investigation.
State democrats call the allegation "100 percent false" and say it is "an abuse of power" by Kemp's office.
Kemp’s democratic opponent, Stacey Abrams, said the move was an attempt to distract voters just two days before the election.
