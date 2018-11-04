Georgia voter registration hacking attempt prompts investigation

ATLANTA, GA (WTOC) - The Georgia Secretary of State’s office is investigating the Democratic Party of Georgia after a failed attempt to hack the state’s voter registration system, according to a news release sent Sunday.
"While we cannot comment on the specifics of an ongoing investigation, I can confirm that the Democratic Party of Georgia is under investigation for possible cyber crimes," said Candice Broce, press secretary.
Broce said no personal data was breached, and the system remains secure.
The office opened the investigation Saturday, Nov. 3 and according to the release, alerted federal partners, including the Department of Homeland Security and FBI, immediately.
