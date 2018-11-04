Offensive woes cost Tigers at Delaware St.

SSU drops road game to Hornets, 25-6

( Source: Savannah State Athletics)
By Jake Wallace | November 3, 2018 at 11:34 PM EST - Updated November 3 at 11:34 PM

DOVER, DE (WTOC) - The Savannah State Tigers just couldn’t get the offense going Saturday at Delaware State.

SSU mustered just 167 total yards of offense in the 25-6 loss. The Tigers picked up just eight first downs in the game, and went 4-16 on third down.

Meanwhile, Delaware State held a 15-0 lead after three quarters. Cam Brown’s 30 yard interception return for a TD with 14:48 left in the fourth got the Tigers into end zone for the first time.

Savannah State falls to 2-6 overall with the loss. The Tigers are 1-4 in MEAC play. They’ll host North Carolina A&T next Saturday at 1:00 p.m. from T.A. Wright Stadium.

