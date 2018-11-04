President Trump in Macon to campaign for Brian Kemp

MACON, GA (WTOC) -President Trump was in Macon on Saturday to campaign for Georgia guberatorial candidate Brian Kemp.
The President spoke about how the mid-term elections felt similar to the 2016 presedential elections.
The President called Kemp a “strong man”, with a “strong personality.”
The Georgia governors race has garnered attention from a list of high profile backers, including Oprah Winfrey, who campaigned for democrat Stacey Abrams last week.
Both Kemp and the President expressed why they feel Abrams would not be a good fit for governor.
“This election, it is battle for the soul of our state.," said Kemp. "It is a fight, it is a fight for our future. And my opponent has run the most dishonest campaign that Georgians have ever seen.”
President Trump also weighed in, saying “You want to see Georgia and prosperity end quickly? Vote for the democrat! She’ll end it quickly. She’ll end it quickly and she’ll double up your taxes. A lot of bad things will happen.”
The president was joined by former University of Georgia football coach Vince Dooley, who thanked the president for keeping his promises.
President Trump voiced his thoughts on democratic candidate Stacey Abrams' suitability for the job while speaking to reporters before heading to Macon.
"...and I think Brian will be a great governor of Georgia. She is not qualified to be the Governor of Georgia, not qualified and Georgia is a great state, great great state - take a look at past and history and what she wants to do...that state will be in big big trouble very quickly... the people of Georgia dont want that. "
