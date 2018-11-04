Showers continue Sunday Evening

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Cloudy and damp this evening with an earlier sunset of 5:32 p.m. tonight! Showers continue moving in from the southwest throughout the evening, with pockets of heavier rain embedder within the lighter shower. Showers will linger overnight, with a few isolated light showers along with patchy dense fog possible during our Monday morning commute.
If you slept through the earlier sunrise Sunday morning, you’ll notice it Monday morning with a sunrise at 6:45 a.m. This means you may have to grab your sunglasses if you drive east in the morning. You may need a light jacket with temperatures out the door in the low to mid 60s.
Isolated showers will develop again Monday afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the lower 80s. If you are planning on voting, the morning will be dry with temperatures in the upper 60s. Scattered showers and even a thunderstorm or two will be possible Tuesday afternoon into the evening.
Rain chances hold in our forecast through the middle of the week, ahead of our next front that moves in on Friday when highs will be in the upper 70s.
This coming weekend will be cooler and more “fall-like” with highs back in the mid 60s.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
