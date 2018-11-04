Trump Jr., former Fox News anchor to campaign for Arrington in Beaufort

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WTOC) - Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, his girlfriend and former Fox News anchor, will host a rally Monday for South Carolina Republican congressional candidate Katie Arrington.
The election eve rally is 5 p.m.- 6 p.m. at Tabby Place at The Beaufort Inn. It’s located at 809 Port Republic St. in Beaufort. The doors open at 4 p.m.
Tickets are free, but required for attendees. You can register for tickets here.
It’s one of six rallies Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle will headline for House Republican candidates on Monday. The pair will travel to West Virginia, Kentucky, North Carolina and New York in addition to South Carolina.
Arrington is running against Democrat Joe Cunningham.
Cunningham and the Democratic Club South of the Broad – Hilton Head/Bluffton are hosting a rally Sunday on Hilton Head Island at 55 Matthews Dr. from 4:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.
