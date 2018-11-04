Warhawks fly past Eagles, end GS win streak

Monroe, LA (WTOC) - Georgia Southern’s five game winning streak came crashing down Saturday, as the ULM Warhawks raced past the Eagles 44-25.
ULM jumped out to a 20-0 lead on the Eagles thanks to several big gains of the arm of Warhawk QB Caleb Evans. The Eagles allowed passing plays of 41 yards, 80 yards (TD), 69 yards (TD), and 57 yards in the first half as ULM took a 27-10 lead to half.
Evans finished the game with 337 passing yards, 102 rushing yards, and four total TDs.
The Eagle offense had some moments, but not nearly enough. Shai Werts' TD pass to Mark Michaud on the first play after a Kenderrick Duncan, Jr. interception cut the Warhawk lead to 27-10 in the second quarter.
But GS was never able to slow down ULM enough to cut the lead to anything less than 16.
Wesley Fields led the Eagle offense with 73 rushing yards, but Southern was held without a rushing TD for the first time all season.
The Eagles will need to bounce back quickly as new Sun Belt East Division leader Troy comes to Statesboro next week.
